Arby’s customers’ credit card information stolen in data breach

That Arby’s roast beef sandwich and curly fries may end up costing a lot more than you anticipated.

Arby’s says a data breach may have affected more than 355,000 credit and debit cards.

The breach, which occurred between October 25 and January 19, is the same kind of malware attack behind earlier breaches at Target and Home Depot. The malware allows hackers to steal data as the card is swiped at the cash register. Arby’s says the malware has now been eradicated.

The company stresses it only affects company-owned restaurants, not its franchises.

It advises customers to keep a close eye on the credit and debit card statements for unauthorized activity.