Around Town: Florence Stampede and Pro Rodeo

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Southern Rodeo Association (SRA) presents The Florence Stampede and Pro Rodeo at the Florence Civic Center on February 10 & 11 at 8pm nightly. The Double Creek Pro Rodeo has teamed up with the oldest rodeo association east of the Mississippi River, the SRA, to add local cowboy heritage and an even more exciting rodeo filled with national, regional and local talent plus top-notch stock.

Contest Events

Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Cowgirl’s Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing, & Brahma Bull Riding Bring the entire family to enjoy the animals, special attractions and great competition! Two Show Times:

● Friday, February 10 at 8:00pm: Evening Performance

● Saturday, February 11 at 8:00pm: Evening Performance Sponsored By: Double Creek Pro Rodeo, Agri Supply of Florence, Altman Tractor Company, Palmetto Concrete, Pepsi of Florence, Blanchard Cat and the Southern Rodeo Association. Looking for information on the Double Creek Pro Rodeo for Special Kids? Click Here

Location:Arena



Ticket Prices:$11, $21, Kids $6



Ticket Info:Adults: General Admission $11, Reserved Seating $21, Kids Tickets only $6 for General Admission (ages 2-12). Additional taxes & fees may apply.



Showings: 8:00 pm 8:00 pm



