Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary to award scholarships

HARTSVILLE, SC – The Volunteer Auxiliary of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center offers scholarships annually to area students who are interested in pursuing a career in healthcare. Since 1999, it has awarded more than $170,000 in scholarships to students from our community.

Among the many fields of study in which students may qualify for scholarship eligibility include nursing, medicine (physician), radiology, laboratory, physical therapy, surgical technology and more.

Scholarship applications may be obtained from the Gift Shop staff at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center from 9 am until 5 pm Monday through Friday or download a copy by visiting the hospital’s website: http://www.cprmc.com/scholarship-application.

The deadline to return completed applications to the Gift Shop or for us to receive by mail is Tuesday, April 18 at 4:30 pm. The mailing address is Volunteer Auxiliary, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, 1304 W. Bobo Newsom Highway, Hartsville, SC, 29550. Scholarship award recipients will be selected by a committee of volunteer auxiliary members and notified by phone and/or mail by May 10, 2017. Any scholarship awarded is paid directly to the school in the student’s name.

-This is from a Press Release.