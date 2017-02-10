CCU NAACP “Backpack Buddies” school supply drive

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University’s NAACP is reaching out to local students in the community by doing a school supply drive.

“As an organization this is what we’re all about. It’s all about helping people advance in life,” said CCU NAACP president Lawrence Burgess.

The event is called “Backpack Buddies” and CCU NAACP members will donate all school supplies collected to Whittemore Park Middle school in Conway.

“Most of the time you get school supplies at the beginning of the year, so now we can replenish those things that we’ve already used and we can assist any family that comes in with a little more,” said Whittemore Park Middle School principal Quintina Livingston.

The “Backpack Buddies” event is Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Prince Lawn at Coastal Carolina University.