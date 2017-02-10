Clean eating as a philosophy, not a list of restrictions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Murry Stahler from Minerva Dairy joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Friday to talk about clean eating. He explained that clean eating is a deceptively simple concept. Rather than revolving around the idea of eating more or less of specific things (for instance, fewer calories or more protein), the idea is more about being mindful of the food’s pathway between its origin and your plate. Murry said it may help to think of the way people of the baby boomer generation grew up eating – more food made and home, less processes food.

The following are a few key ways Stahler said people can eat more cleanly:

Limit processed foods

Increase the veggies

Watch saturated fats

Reduce alcohol intake

Elminate sugar

Unfriend salt

Increase whole grains

Beat meat by eating it less

Fruits are fantastic

Forget refined grains

Control your portions

You can also eat clean with healthy butter options. While some believe that margarine is healthier than butter, margarine tends to be high in saturated fats. So, next time you’re in need of butter, choose one that is made with quality ingredients and has a high butterfat content.



Minerva Dairy is also having a contest to promote the concept of clean eating and “slow” cooking. Details follow:

Think you don’t have time for clean eating? During the month of February, Minerva Dairy will celebrate the art of slow cooking with America’s Slowest Recipe Contest. Throughout the contest, consumers are invited to submit their best slow cooker recipes, supporting Minerva Dairy’s initiative to help today’s busy families slow down and smell the morning toast. At the contest’s conclusion, five winners will be selected to win a KitchenAid Multi-Cooker and a year of Minerva Dairy Amish Roll Butter. Find Minerva Dairy products near you at Piggly Wiggly and Fresh Market. Learn more about Minerva Dairy at www.minervadairy.com.

Stahler also shared a recipe for “clean brownies.” That recipe is below:

Clean Dark Chocolate Brownie

Ingredients:

¾ cup whole wheat or gluten-free flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp Minerva Dairy unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

Frosting:

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

2 tbsp warn nonfat milk

¼ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

2 tbsp dark cocoa powder, sifted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees, and lightly coat an 8” square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. To prepare the brownies, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the Minerva Dairy butter, eggs and vanilla. Add in the maple syrup and Greek yogurt. Stir until no large lumps remain. Mix in the flour mixture until incorporated. Spread the batter into a prepared pan and bake for 15-19 minutes. Cool completely to room temperature in the pan and let sit. To prepare the frosting, add the chocolate chips to a microwavable-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 20 seconds. Stir and microwave for another 20 seconds. Stir until chocolate is completely melted. Add in the milk, Greek yogurt, cocoa powder and stir until smooth. Spread on top of the cooled brownies and slice into squares.