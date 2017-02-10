Florence County Council tables aggressive door-to-door salespeople

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – In Florence County, there isn’t a limit at what time of day a door to door salespeople can knock on your door.

Florence County Vice-Chairman Willard Dorriety says the complaints he and council members receive are during the hours where many county residents are just getting home from work.

Council members hope a proposed ordinance put in place will help protect citizens from aggressive and unlicensed salespeople.

The proposed ordinance says no uninvited person can show up at your door step to sell items during the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. It also states a person must purchase a $100 business license from the courthouse to sell items door to door.

“We hope this will take care most of the problems we have from now. We’re not trying to eliminate religious groups that come or any groups like girl scouts and all that, this is a safety reason and a nuisance reason,” explained Dorriety.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s office says right now, deputies only assist if they receive a citizen complaint.

Florence County residents like Vadia McCall says the ordinance is a good idea.

“I can’t open up my door for anybody, this door for anybody, I can’t do that so it is kind of dangerous. If they go around peddling and trying to sell something they should show some type of identification so that you won’t be so afraid,” said Florence County resident Vadia McCall.

Florence County Council will have a public hearing and second reading on the ordinance in their next council meeting next week.