Horry County program that ‘jails’ teens hosts first female class

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A program designed by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office that puts at-risk teens in jail for 12 hours will hold its first female class this month.

The SOAR program stands for Succeed – Overcome – Achieve – Reeducate. It’s built to keep teens out of jail by showing them what life is like behind bars. Participants are 12-16 years old, and for more than half a day, they spend their time with instructors from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, being told what to do, how and when to do it.

Sgt. Robert Butler with the sheriff’s office says SOAR also gives teens the chance to see who officers really are and disprove misconceptions about police.

“Through this program and through ongoing accountability, we’re going to try to bring this community back together. And the process that’s used to bridge the gap between law enforcement and our community, is SOAR,” explains Sgt. Butler.

Parents of participants in the program say the kids aren’t the only ones who have something to gain.

“I’ve learned firsthand what it means for them to serve and protect, because they’ve done it for us,” voices one parent.

The participants spend 12 to 15 hours with SOAR instructors, who show the teens what it’s like to have someone else make each of your decisions for you.

“During this time frame, they are challenged physically, mentally, emotionally, by doing a series of different tasks,” says Sgt. Butler.

And so far, the program is working.

“It’s helped me to just be a better person. Learned how to actually live your life, instead of trying to be big, bad, and tough,” admits one SOAR participant.

The next SOAR program will be held Feb. 17, and is the first all-female class. To learn how to get involved, email soar@horrycounty.org.