Judge considers ‘stand your ground’ argument in Myrtle Beach shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man accused of attempted murder is in court Friday awaiting a judge’s decision on whether he acted under the Stand Your Ground law.

Myrtle Beach motel owner Shai David got into a fight with fellow businessman, Jack Rabon, in November 2015, according to Myrtle Beach Police. Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says around 4:47 p.m. Nov. 17, 2015, officers responded to the area of 803 Main Street in reference to a shooting incident.

Lt. Crosby states, “a physical altercation between two local businessmen escalated into a shooting incident where one of the businessmen was shot and the other is in police custody.” Shai David was identified as the shooter.

Warrants state David and Rabon fought in the parking lot area near 803 Main Street. Rabon reportedly got into his car after the altercation and attempted to drive away.

David, according to police, took out a handgun and began firing shots at Rabon’s car as he drove away. Rabon wrecked his car, crawled across the seats to get out on the passenger side, and hid behind another vehicle. David walked toward Rabon and “moved to get a clear firing line and fired another shot at the victim,” the warrant states.

David was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Rabon was charged with assault and battery third degree in connection to the fight.

The hearing that started Thursday in the courtroom of Judge Steven John is to decide if David had the right to protect himself by shooting Rabon, or if he should be tried for attempted murder. Testimony ended Thursday and the judge said he needed time before making a decision in the stand your ground hearing.

Closing arguments resumed in the courtroom Friday morning with David’s lawyer’s claiming he used self-defense against Rabon, and the prosecution noting bullet holes in the back of Rabon’s car indicate Rabon was leaving the scene and no longer posed a threat.

The judge called for a break around 12:30 p.m. Friday, announcing court would resume at 2:30 p.m., and he would have a decision at that time.