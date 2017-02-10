Mellow Mushroom to open new location in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC – Mellow Mushroom is expanding along the Grand Strand. Construction is expected to start soon on its newest location in the Murrells Inlet-Garden City area.

Coastal Structures Corporation has been awarded the contract to bring the restaurant chain to the South Stand. The $1.6 million, 6,700 square-foot building will be located at 3280 Highway 17 Business and is expected to break ground this month. The new location plans to open in July and is designed by local firm Tych and Walker Architects.

With three existing locations in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Florence, the opening of a South Strand Murrells Inlet location will be the fourth owned by Matt Duke.”We are excited to give residents and visitors of Murrells Inlet a family-fun restaurant that is well-known and enjoyed throughout the country,” said Harby Moses, owner of Coastal Structures. “Mellow Mushroom is recognized for being a fun and engaging experience for all and we look forward to continuing that showcase.”

Coastal Structures is a Georgetown-based construction company and one of the leading commercial and industrial construction firms in the region.