Miracle League All-Star Park in Myrtle Beach announces expansion plans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The 2LiveBeyond Initiative has approved to fund an expansion to the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues All-Star Park to be called the “To Infinity and Beyond” Play Space.

The expansion will include a 2-Bay Zip line and shade structures to go over the playground so children will be able to enjoy the park keeping the sun away. “Why ‘To Infinity and Beyond?’ This classic line from Buzz Lightyear means to us No Limits. And that is the idea that soaring through the air on their own will give these kids.” Explained, Jennifer Averette, Executive Director of the Grand Strand Miracle League.

The expected completion date is in the Spring of 2018.  Over the next few months the 2LiveBeyond Initiative and its members will be hosting events, fundraisers, and campaigns to raise the funds needed for the expansion.

For more information on the “To Infinity and Beyond” Play Space visit http://www.2LiveBeyond.com.

