South Carolina Chamber Music Festival bringing world-class musicians to Florence

FLORENCE, SC – The fifth edition of the South Carolina Chamber Music Festival returns Monday, Feb. 20, to Florence with daily performances by world-class musicians through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Italian pianist Dr. Paolo André Gualdi, associate professor of music at Francis Marion University, is the mastermind and artistic director behind the festival, and this year, he’s landed performers from Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, Bulgaria, Uraguay, China, Italy, as well as the United States, to play at FMU’s Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence and the Bean Market in Lake City.

As the festival continues to build momentum and focuses on the primary function of creating a cultural experience in the Florence area, Gualdi said the SC Chamber Music Festival once again will have the level of the Spoleto Festival at a manageable price. It’s a “unique little festival” with world-class musicians coming to play intimate performances at the Black Box. “Every night there’s something different – incredible variety,” Gualdi said. “I think there’s a concert for every taste.”

All festival events are in small venues with world-class musicians, so advance ticketing through the FMU PAC box office is recommended. Ticket prices vary from performance to performance for the general public, and the Bean Market concert in Lake City is free and open to the public. Students from FMU and elsewhere are admitted free to all events with a valid student I.D., but are required to have a ticket as well. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 843-661-4444 and in person at the FMU Performing Arts Center Box Office. Tickets for the festival are not available online. For more information, check out the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com.SCCMF, the web page at pagualdi.wix.com/sccmf or contact Gualdi at pgualdi@fmarion.edu .

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Tango, Jazz and Flamenco

Music by Piazzolla, Machneva, Gershwin and others.

Philip Lipton, clarinet (USA)

Ulyana Machneva, guitar (Ukraine)

BlackBox, PAC – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $5, Free for students with ID

Guitar masterclass on that same day, probably 4:00pm.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

FMU Faculty and friends

Music by Berlioz, Grieg and others.

Guests:

Irina Pevzner, piano (Latvia/Ukraine)

Terris Roberts, violin (USA)

BlackBox, PAC – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $5, Free for students with ID

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

World Premiere and Recording of a commissioned piano trio by Dr. Brandon Goff’s

Carmelo de los Santos, violin (Brazil)

Martin Gueorguiev, cell (Bulgaria)

Ciro Fodere, piano (Uruguay)

FMU Recording Studio

Free Admission, limited seating

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Masterworks for Piano Trio

Music by Turina and Mendelssohn.

Carmelo de los Santos, violin (Brazil)

Martin Gueorguiev, cell (Bulgaria)

Ciro Fodere, piano (Uruguay)

Lake City Bean Market – 7:30 p.m.

Free admission

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

The Stephen Anderson Trio

Jazz standards and originals.

BlackBox, PAC – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $5, Free for students with ID

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

French Masterpieces

Music by Debussy, Faure’ and Saint-Saens.

Qing Li, violin (China)

Paolo André Gualdi, piano (Italy)

BlackBox, PAC – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $5, Free for students with ID