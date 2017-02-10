Stormtracker13 Friday Forecast

Cold weather is here today, but we will see a quick warm up for the weekend. Canadian high pressure is building and will keep skies clear. It will stay sunny today, but will be cool with highs only in the low to mid 50s. The area of high pressure will move offshore late this afternoon, allowing winds to turn around to the south. This will bring back the warm weather for the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will move through on Monday, bringing a slow but steady cooling trend for next week. By Thursday, high temperatures will be back in the 50s.

Today, mostly sunny and chilly. Highs 54 inland, 50 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 68-73.