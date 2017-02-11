4 people in custody after SC trooper-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Police have apprehended four people after shots were fired at South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers in Richland County on Friday night.

The incident happened during a high speed chase, according to the Twitter of Richland County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Brittany Jackamonis.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the suspects fired at Highway Patrol troopers from a moving vehicle.

The suspects then crashed and a handgun was located inside. Jackamonis tweeted that investigators determined one of the suspects who was captured has no involvement in the incident.

Multiple agencies assisted the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and no officers were severely injured in the incident and more information is expected to be released on Saturday afternoon.