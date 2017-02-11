Aiming for the stars: Lake View’s Jones signs with Newberry

LAKE VIEW – Datron Jones is aiming for the stars – literally.

The Lake View offensive lineman signed with Newberry College Friday, not just because of their football team, but for the school’s aerospace engineering program. It’s called the 3-2 program, and it’s the reason Jones chose the Wolves over two other offers.

“I’ll go to Newberry for three years, then after my third year I’ll transfer to Clemson,” Jones explained. “After a year at Clemson I’ll get my Bachelor’s in mathematics. Then after my second year at Clemson, I’ll get my degree in Engineering and then I’ll specialize in Aerospace.”

Jones also had an offer from the Citadel, which is Division I, but he chose the Division II Wolves because of the opportunity to pursue his major. Johnson C. Smith also offered.

Jones made the All-Blitz team as a senior and helped Lake View win its first state title since 2006.