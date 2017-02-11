Coker honors Schmotzer brothers

HARTSVILLE – Coker College honored former head coaches Dave and Dan Schmotzer Saturday by naming facilities in their honor.

Dave, the longtime Cobra baseball coach, will now have his name on Coker’s field. Dan’s name is on the basketball court.

The brothers spent almost 30 years at Coker, combining for more than 1,000 career wins and eight conference titles.

“From a kid from 49th street in Cleveland, Ohio, my mom and dad would be proud of us,” Dave Schmotzer said. “We never saw this coming, but it’s another example of all you have to do is learn how to wake up in the morning.”

“That’s our Duke, that’s our UCLA. That’s Coker,” Dan Schmotzer said following his ceremony. “I spent half my life at this place, and the applause they gave really got to my heart and soul.”

The Cobra baseball team beat No. 22 Indianapolis 9-4 to tie a three-game series at 1-1. In basketball, the Cobra men fell to Tusculum 93-83. The women also lost to the Pioneers 59-54.