Dozens of homeless people receive free food and clothing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Community members handed out free hot meals and clothing to dozens of homeless people in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Members of Christ United Methodist Church gave away food, clothing items and hygiene products to at least 50 community members in need. Members of the Coastal Carolina University soccer team were among the volunteers who helped with the event. The church holds the giveaway on the second Saturday of every month, and at times serves up to 100 people. Organizers Chris Koppel and Michelle Snoberger started the distribution a little over a year ago. However, before teaming up with Christ United, they started out by driving around and giving away hot meals and clothing out of their car. “We saw a need, and they needed to be fed. And they need to have supplies too. Their clothes get dirty. Their blankets get torn up. And so we decided to also provide hygiene, clothes, shoes, you know, things they need to survive,” says Koppel.