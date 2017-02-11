Drive-Thru prayer stations in Johnsonville offer prayer on-the-go

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – People in the city of Johnsonville were offered an unexpected detour Saturday morning.

Prayer warriors from two Hemingway churches came together for their second annual drive through prayer station.

“It is very poignant and important that it is starting up again, a week after we had a meeting to address the drug situation in this area, and the week after we lost three of our youth, two fourth grade boys and an eighteen year-old young woman in car accidents,” said ReverendTenny Rupnick, pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.

That was the focus of many prayers in Johnsonville Saturday morning as a part of drive through prayer.

With car engines running and window rolled down, the prayer team gets busy.

“They come up with concerns on their hearts, prayer requests and lay those before us right away,” added Rupnick.

From family, financial issues and even problems in their community, the team prays for all kinds of needs no matter age race or religion.

James Darby volunteered for the first drive-thru prayer when it came to town.

“We’re looking at this to bring the people together,” said Darby.

The drive through prayer came three days after a massive drug bust in the city of Johnsonville.

Pastors who help organize the event say dedication from volunteers is what lift the spirits of people who wants prayer.

“I wouldn’t have taken nothing for today to be out here to stand and hold a sign,” Irma Eaddy.

Pastors in attendance say taking their message to the streets lets them deliver a loving message without judgement.

“It makes me feel good that someone stopped and asked for prayer in a time like this, oh boy, times like this we need a savior,” Darby explained.

The drive-thru prayer stations will be on the second and fourth Saturday of each month across from the Wellman Golf Course in Johnsonville.