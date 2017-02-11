Florence woman celebrate ladies who lead with spa and expo

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman is helping celebrate ladies who lead in life.

Twenty vendors from across the city set of Florence set up inside the Hampton Inn and Suites for a free day of spa’s and shopping.

Leyah Elijah-Eller is the creator of Just Sip & Shop and a survivor of sexual assault, domestic abuse and cancer.

Eller created the event to showcase how women are impacting their communities.

“I realized I wanted to embrace life and to have a better love of life. I realized I wasn’t living and I wanted to do more and I wanted to give that to women too. I started doing these two years ago and it’s been a really great time just to do that,” said Eller.