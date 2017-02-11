Hurricane Matthew victims receive free mattresses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of Hurricane Matthew victims will be sleeping a little more soundly after receiving free mattresses on Saturday.

About 40 families living in the Rosewood neighborhood off of Socastee Boulevard came out for the giveaway. Impact Ministry of Myrtle Beach reached out to Sealy, who donated almost 100 brand new, Posturepedic, memory foam mattresses. Members of Palmetto Shores Church went door to door this week, letting Rosewood residents know about the giveaway. Many living in the area are still recovering from the storm, including Willie Ferguson, who came to pick up mattresses for himself and his grandson. “After losing practically everything, this is a godsend. This basically means everything in the world. Something as insignificant as a mattress but think about it, it’s a mattress. I don’t really have to sleep on the floor anymore. So it’s great.”