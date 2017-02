SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for unlawful neglect of a child after she gave birth to an infant that tested positive for cocaine and opiates.

Aubri Reba Morra, 26, from Pinewood, SC was arrested Friday. The warrant says that on January 11, 2017 she placed the newborn at unreasonable risk when both tested positive for drugs.

Deputy Ken Bell says the mother also tested positive for cocaine.