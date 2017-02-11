One person killed in Conway crash Saturday evening

CONWAY (WBTW) – One person was killed in a crash in Conway Saturday evening.

Horry County Deputy coroner Darris Fowler says the fatal crash happened near Hwy 501 and Church Street around 9:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to Conway Medical Center where she died a short time later from her injuries.

Fowler says the victim died from blunt force trauma from being struck by another vehicle.

The Conway Police Department is investigating the crash.

The coroner has not released the name of the victim at this time.

Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.