Shooting leads to chase, gunfire exchange with Oconee Co. deputies

Oconee Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation lead to a chase and more shooting that involved the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department Saturday morning in the Westminster area.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called early in the morning to a shooting report on Brock Rd. A victim with gunshot wounds was found inside the home and taken by EMS to Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Through an investigation of the shooting, deputies found the identity of the suspected shooter. A search warrant was obtained by the Sheriff’s Department to be served at the suspect’s home. When the deputies arrived, the suspect took off in a vehicle with a passenger inside.

Deputies then pursued the vehicle for a few minutes before the car stopped abruptly on Blackjack Rd. Shots were fired from inside the suspect’s vehicle, so at least one deputy returned fire, striking the suspect.

Both the suspect and passenger received gunshot wounds, but the passenger is believed to have been shot by the suspect who was driving. They were taken by EMS for medical treatment.

SLED is actively investigating this case since an officer discharged their weapon in the line of duty.

No names or identification will be released until the investigation is complete.

No condition has been given on any of the gunshot victims.