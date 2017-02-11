Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co.

Greenville Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A man was shot and killed in Greenville County early Saturday morning by deputies, according to Sheriff Will Lewis.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Dept., the man has been identified as 37-year-old Jason Robert Mendez of Fountain Inn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at the Super Lodge Hotel on Mauldin Rd around 2 a.m.

Sheriff Lewis says there have been nearly 400 dispatch calls to that area since the beginning of 2016 and because of that, it’s an area now regularly patrolled by deputies.

Investigators say they saw a suspicious activity and an altercation with the suspect began.