Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co.

By Published:
Source: WSPA
Source: WSPA

Greenville Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A man was shot and killed in Greenville County early Saturday morning by deputies, according to Sheriff Will Lewis.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Dept., the man has been identified as 37-year-old Jason Robert Mendez of Fountain Inn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at the Super Lodge Hotel on Mauldin Rd around 2 a.m.

Sheriff Lewis says there have been nearly 400 dispatch calls to that area since the beginning of 2016 and because of that, it’s an area now regularly patrolled by deputies.

Investigators say they saw a suspicious activity and an altercation with the suspect began.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s