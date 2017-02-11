Week’s immigration arrests totaled under 200 in NC, SC, GA

By Published: Updated:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers conduct a targeted enforcement operation in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. on February 9, 2017. Courtesy Bryan Cox/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via REUTERS
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers conduct a targeted enforcement operation in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. on February 9, 2017. Courtesy Bryan Cox/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via REUTERS

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A U.S. immigration official says agents arrested fewer than 200 people last week in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia and targeted people in the country illegally and convicted of crimes.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regional spokesman Bryan Cox said Saturday that the agency’s enforcement activities die down over the weekend, but couldn’t say none were being carried out.

Cox says ICE plans to release more details Monday comparing the Monday-through-Friday arrest total in the three states to other periods.

Advocacy groups say an immigration roundup was underway last week in Southern California and arrests in Atlanta, North Carolina and Texas have rattled immigrants. The government says it’s simply conducting routine enforcement.

Cox says agents always seek out specific people and don’t do traffic checks or other spontaneous enforcement.

Southeast ICE Arrests

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s