Community members celebrate Valentine’s Day with family run

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to boost your health with the ones you love!

Dozens of people came out for the Valentine’s Day Family Fun Run on Sunday, hosted by Fleet Feet Sports in Myrtle Beach. About 40 people, including children and pets, met at the store location on N. Kings Hwy for a guided one or three mile walk/run. Fleet Feet opened in December so this is their first Valentine’s Day run, but the owners, Kathy and Paul Rogers, say they want to build the running and walking community in Myrtle Beach. “On Valentine’s Day it’s about being with the ones you love and what a better event to have than a group run, to help people keep moving as a family and as a couple. Our primary goal is to help people get moving and then once they’ve started help them keep moving.”

If you’d like to participate in future group runs, Fleet Feet hosts several each week, including a pub run every other Wednesday.