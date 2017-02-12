Craft Show collects canned food for food bank

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people attended the 3rd annual Craft Show on Sunday in support of several good causes.

More than 600 people filled the Base Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach, where about 90 local artisans displayed their crafts and also raised money for several causes. The event was free but guests were encouraged to bring canned food donations, which organizers gave to the Low Country Food Bank. Organizer Mickey Davis says the Craft Show has grown significantly since it’s first year, when approximately 60 vendors had to “cram into one room”. This year, vendors filled three rooms in the Base Recreation Center.

Davis says the canned food drive is especially crucial because this is typically a slow time of year for food banks. “I think it’s very exciting that everybody wants to help. There are lovely things to see and the crafters have also brought in food. The guests are bringing in food. And everyone realizes that even if they don’t sell anything. It’s really here for a good cause.”