Flyball tournament brings fun for dogs of different breeds

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Dogs of all kinds competed in the Pawmetto Pack Fly Ball Tournament in Florence over the weekend.

More than thirty teams from across the state and southeast participate in the competition each year.

A dog on each team has to jump four hurdles, trigger a specially designed box to eject a tennis ball, catch the ball, and then return over all four hurdles to the handler.

Club members say although some owners have their dogs on strict diets and training, it doesn’t necessarily take a champion to compete.

“The level of training is ten times better. When we first started out we were happy if the dogs could make it down and come back with a ball, that was a great thing, now we’re not satisfied with that, we’re going with how fast can a dog run, how fast can teams run so it’s really taking it to another level,” said David Moore with Pawmetto Pack Flyball Club.

https://www.facebook.com/pawmettopackflyball/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf