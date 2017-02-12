Greenville Co. sheriff updates on officer-involved shooting

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff gave an update on the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Super Lodge Hotel early Saturday morning.

37-year-old Jason Robert Mendez of Fountain Inn died at the scene.

Investigators say they saw a suspicious activity and an altercation with the suspect began.

According to Sheriff Will Lewis, Mendez had a passenger in his car, 23-year-old Kristen Clark. Clark was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Obstruction of Justice.

Sheriff Lewis says the hotel is frequently known for drugs, prostitution, stolen vehicles, and gang activity.

A gun was found in the car but the Sheriff could not say if it was on a person or who it belonged to.

The Sheriff also said that Clark told deputies that she and Mendez were supposed to get married soon.