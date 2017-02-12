Pee Dee woman turns 101 Valentine’s Day: “I was alright with me and the good Lord”

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Pee Dee woman will turn 101 years-old on Valentine’s Day.

Florrie Eaddy says Valentine’s Day is fitting for her birthday since her favorite color is red.

“I feel good, good, good, every day I move around I feel good,” said Eaddy.

Most people think Eaddy is in her 70’s. But she is 100 years-old.

“I go to the doctor when I have to. I like sewing and I like to work in the yard,” said Eaddy.

Eaddy was born in Johnsonville in 1916 when Woodrow Wilson was president. She raised eight children and is the last of twelve of her siblings alive today.

“The good lord brought me from a long, long way, from an early age until this moment in time.” she said.

She married her husband at 15 years-old and has never driven a car during her lifetime.

Eaddy attributes her long, happy life to her strong devotion to her faith.

“I grew up, got married and had children, so he decided he wanted to talk to somebody else so that was alright with me if he did. I was alright with me and the good Lord,” explained Eaddy.

So what’s her secret for being so healthy?

“I tell you, I forgot now, but be good and watch your step,” said Eaddy

Eaddy says she enjoys teaching a quilting class at the Senior Center in Florence.

She spent the weekend celebrating her birthday with family and friends so her birthday wish this year is to rest.