16th Annual KidzTime Festival to be held at Broadway At The Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, is set to host the 16th Annual KidzTime Festival on Saturday, February 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a family-friendly event open to the public, featuring FREE admission.

This year’s festival will take place in parking lot 17, next to Pavilion Park West and WonderWorks on the 21st Avenue North side of the property. More than 40 vendors will be participating. They will be located inside and outside of a large, heated, circus-style tent.

A variety of kid-friendly games, interactive activities, performances, mascot appearances, character appearances and giveaways will be offered by vendors. These include, but are not limited to, face painting, spin art, a petting zoo, pony rides, trackless train rides, sparkly nail painting, a fire engine on display, spin-to-win wheels, bounce houses and more. Live performances, prize giveaways and demonstrations will be featured throughout the duration of the festival on the stage set up inside the tent. WBTW morning anchor Matt Gittins will emcee this year’s event.

Attendees of the festival will also be treated to a special visit from Marvel Comics Spider-Man. He will be visiting from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with occasional breaks.

-This is from a Press Release.