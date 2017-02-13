2 captured after victim shot during Longs home invasion

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Police have arrested two out of three suspects in a home invasion and shooting that happened in Longs this weekend.

On Saturday, officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to a home invasion on Kids Lane. When they arrived, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound who said three men entered the home with bandannas covering their faces.

According to Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson, one victim was forced into the bathroom at gunpoint and one victim engaged the suspects in a firefight and was shot by one of the suspects. According to the suspect arrest warrant, rounds were found throughout the residence and there was also a two month old baby in the home.

When officers arrived, the three suspects had already fled the scene.

On the way to the call, other officers encountered three males in dark clothing that matched the description of the suspects, reports say. When officers approached the individuals, they immediately ran away. Reports say a dog team was called in, and after a short pursuit, officers were able to arrest two of the three suspects.

Terrell Malik Frederick, 18, of Conway, is charged with Burglary in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and attempted murder.

A 16-year-old from Little River will also be charged as an adult with Burglary in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and attempted murder, Dotson says.

Police say the identity of the third suspect is unknown at this time.