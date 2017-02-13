2 NC children home alone when gunmen break in and rob house

WNCT Published: Updated:
Suspects on the loose after Conway home invasion (Image 1)

GRIFTON, NC – Grifton Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday morning.

Chief Collins told WNCT two suspects entered a home in the 500 block of Dawson Road around 11:30 a.m., after a mother and grandmother left to go shopping at a store.

Two children, ages 12 and 14, were inside the home when the suspects came in.

The two suspects, described as wearing face masks and dark clothing, pulled out a gun when they saw the children.

The suspects then told the two children to get inside a bathroom. The thieves then stole several electronic items from the home.

No injuries were reported.

Police said this is an active investigation and ask anyone with information to call the Grifton Police Department at 252-524-4161.

