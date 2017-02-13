$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Wallace

COLUMBIA, SC –  Someone in Wallace won $300,000 on Saturday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Jimmy’s Grocery at 1994 Hwy.177 in Wallace.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, February 11, for a prize of $300,000. The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000. The winning numbers: 4, 11, 16, 25, and 34;  Power-Up: 3.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prize.  For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

