CCU warns students of dangerous suspect possibly near campus

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University is warning students of a possible dangerous person near campus.

According to a statement from Coastal Carolina University, Horry County Police are looking for a white male in a Silver Kia Sorrento with SC license plate 59342W. Representatives of the university say he is considered a dangerous suspect and could be near campus.

The suspect is described as a white male, 37 years old, 6’3, 220 pounds with reddish brown hair and beard.

Horry County Police Department Spokesperson Krystal Dotson confirms officers are actively searching for the suspect on and around the campus.