Conway police look for suspects in attempted car break-ins

Conway B&E View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying two subjects captured on a private security system trying to break into cars on Saturday.

According to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department, the attempted break-ins happened near Beaty and Elm Streets.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these subjects or any of the thefts is encouraged to contact Conway Police Department.

Lt. Small says one of the most important steps is to prevent these “crimes of opportunity” is to lock your vehicle and remove valuables including spare vehicle and house keys. If obtained, this allows a subject an opportunity to not only steal your vehicle, but gain access to your home.