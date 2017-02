MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW- Units were on the scene of a brush fire Monday afternoon that damaged an apartment building.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, Horry County units worked with crews from Surfside Beach to put out a fire on Glenns Bay Road.

Chief Kevin Otte with Surfside Beach Fire says a small brush fire that began around 3 p.m. cause d minor, exterior damage to an apartment building. No one was displaced or injured, Otte adds.