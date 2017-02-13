Darlington County deputies charge woman for operating gambling house

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Thursday, investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant and arrested a woman for operating a gambling house.

According to the press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office, deputies searched a home on South Fifth Street alongside Hartsville police and SLED investigators. During the search, they found several poker-style tables with poker chips and money talleys and several illegal video poker gaming systems.

Lt. Kilgo says 40-year-old Shannon Witherspoon of Darlington was charged with five counts of possession of gambling devices, one count of operating a gambling house, one count of unlawful games and betting and one count of betting.

Deputies say Witherspoon was released on a $10,000 bond and the case remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Additional arrest warrants are pending.