Family mourns after NC dad charged with murder of infant son

WILSON, NC — A Wilson family is grieving after officials say a four-month-old boy was killed last week.





Brian Christopher Buchanan, 30, was charged in the death of his infant son Rylan James Buchanan, Wilson police said Saturday.

Authorities say Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. Wilson County EMS and Police responded to Kimberly Drive following calls of an unresponsive infant.

The baby boy was taken to Vidant Medical Center, where he died February 8.

The visitation for Rylan Buchanan was underway Sunday evening at Joyner’s Funeral Home in Wilson.

CBS North Carolina spoke with the funeral director and he said the family needs time to grieve.

“The family is going through a very tough time right now and they’re going to ask for your prayers. They will be making a family announcement later, but currently they’re just asking for privacy for the next two days so they can bury their loved one,” said Dell Joyner of Joyner’s Funeral Home.





CBS North Carolina spoke with a woman who lives a few blocks away from where the incident happened.

She has three young children and says she was heartbroken to hear about an incident possibly happening in her neighborhood.

“I would never be able to do anything to my children that would harm them. I can’t imagine how anyone mother or father could wrong their child in anyway. It’s horrible,” said Catherine Elsey.

Buchanan’s neighbors talked to CBS North Carolina and said the Buchanan family seemed like a happy and normal family and Buchanan seemed to love his son.

Buchanan was charged with first degree murder and felony child abuse with serious physical injury.

Buchanan remains at the Wilson County Detention Facility under no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The funeral for Rylan Buchanan will be Monday at 11 at a nearby cemetery.

Wilson Police Department is continuing the investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.

