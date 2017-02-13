Former Darlington County Deputy charged with Assault and Battery

By Published:
Ruby Brockenberry, 51, charged with Assault and Battery, third degree.
Ruby Brockenberry, 51, charged with Assault and Battery, third degree.

DARLINGTON, SC – A now former Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested.  Monday SLED agents charged Ruby Brockenberry, 51, with  Assault and Battery, third degree.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an alleged assault involving a deputy on Sunday, February 12. Sheriff Tony Chavis requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate. SLED agents responded to the incident location and took over the investigation.

The release states Brockenberry turned herself into agents at the Darlington County Detention Center. She received a bond of $1,500 personal recognizance.

“Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard,” Sheriff Chavis Stated. “We, as law enforcement officers, must conduct ourselves in a manner that there cannot be the belief we involve ourselves with impropriety.”

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s