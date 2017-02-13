Former Darlington County Deputy charged with Assault and Battery

DARLINGTON, SC – A now former Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested. Monday SLED agents charged Ruby Brockenberry, 51, with Assault and Battery, third degree.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an alleged assault involving a deputy on Sunday, February 12. Sheriff Tony Chavis requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate. SLED agents responded to the incident location and took over the investigation.

The release states Brockenberry turned herself into agents at the Darlington County Detention Center. She received a bond of $1,500 personal recognizance.

“Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard,” Sheriff Chavis Stated. “We, as law enforcement officers, must conduct ourselves in a manner that there cannot be the belief we involve ourselves with impropriety.”