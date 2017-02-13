Georgetown police arrest 2 after home burglary

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police have arrested two suspects for a burglary that happened last week in Georgetown.

According to a post from the Georgetown Police Department, officers responded to a burglary call on South Island Road on Feb. 5.

On arrival, police discovered two televisions were missing and the suspects made entry from a window they broke behind the home.

During a canvass of the area, officers located Michael James Alexander Evans, 21, and Jade Patrick Tilton, 22, and found the two televisions in a wooded area. Investigators questioned the two, who confessed to entering the residence and taking the televisions.

Evans and Tilton were arrested for burglary second degree and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center.