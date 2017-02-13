Granger Smith added to Carolina Country Music Fest line-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Carolina Country Music Fest organizers have announced another act to hit the stage in June. Granger Smith will perform during the festival with the likes of Chris Young, Billy Currington and Lee Brice.

The festival is headlined by Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker. Country duo Big & Rich is also slated to return. They performed at the CCMF back in 2015 and even recorded part of their music video for the song “Run Away with You” at the event.

The show is scheduled for June 8-11, 2017 in Myrtle Beach.

