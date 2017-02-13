Horry County considers gun use regulation ordinance

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Gun regulations in Horry County allow firearm owners to shoot, whether for hunting, recreation, or other use, close to other homes.

One man, who lives just across from Coastal Carolina University, says bullets are flying through his neighborhood, and he’s begging county leaders to make some changes.

One side of William Wood’s neighborhood is lined with homes, but just on the other side of the tree line behind his house is an empty field that people use for target practice. Despite the fact bullets may fly through his backyard, the people shooting at different targets just yards away, are not in the wrong.

“We had been hearing gun fire all day, but then the gun fire started coming across my property,” said Wood.

Wood has lived in this subdivision for 26 years, and his back yard has become a firing range.

“While I was going over there, I was having to dodge bullets, get behind a tree. I got stuck. So, they finally heard me hollering,” Wood recalls.

The long term Horry County resident confronted shooters and county leaders about the problem because he says someone is going to get hurt.

“There’s two little girls that live right over here. I just don’t think that it would be safe for gun fire to be hitting all around their house in those pine trees,” expresses Wood.

Horry County Council member Johnny Vaught says they aren’t doing anything wrong.

“There’s no restrictions right now. You can fire a weapon anywhere you want to in Horry County right now,” Vaught confirms.

He says the county is trying to change that with an ordinance that will go to Horry County Public Safety Committee on Tuesday. Vaught says it’s not about taking gun rights away, it’s about saving lives.

“What we’re trying to come up with is a way that people can shoot their guns out in the country, or whatever, and not endanger people,” clarifies Vaught.

The ordinance says a shooter can’t fire weapons within 900 feet of a subdivision, within 900 feet of any school, or in a way that would be dangerous to people or animals.

Vaught says many places used for shooting in the past have since been developed, like Wood’s neighborhood, and they have to look at ways to keep everyone safe.

“Horry County, I would hope, comes up with some type of ordinance where people who are being disturbed by gunfire, whether it’s noise or danger or bullets coming on to their property, can have a way to stop it,” states Wood.

Vaught says county leaders will have to walk a fine line with this ordinance, because they don’t want to step on second amendment rights.

A draft of the ordinance will be presented to the public safety committee Tuesday at 10 a.m. If they decide to send it to county council, the ordinance will need three separate votes to pass.