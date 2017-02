MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police are searching for a man wanted after he intentionally burned down a business.

According to Chief of Police Dewayne Tennie, Johnny Locklear is wanted for arson third degree of a business by the Marion Police Department for an incident that occurred on August 20, 2016.

Tennie says Locklear is also a person of interest in other crimes including burglary and larceny near Marion.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Marion Police Department.