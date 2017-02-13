Memorial planned to honor Gen. Francis Marion in Marion

MARION, SC – Members of the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a memorial service and wreath-laying at the foot of the Brig. Gen. Francis Marion statue on the courthouse square in Marion at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

The wreath laying commemorates the anniversary of Gen. Marion’s death date. In 2007 the state legislature created Francis Marion Day to honor one of the state’s premier Revolutionary War heroes. Citizens of Marion commissioned a statue of the county’s namesake to be erected in 1976 in conjunction with bicentennial activities in the state.

The Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter, SCDAR, has conducted the wreath-laying each year since 2008.

The public is invited. Members of the Marion High School JROTC Color Guard will present the colors and and a brief program is planned.

-This is from a Press Release.