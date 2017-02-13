Miller-Motte Technical College to host Spring Career Fair

CONWAY, SC – Miller-Motte Technical College, 2451 Hwy. 501 E, in Conway, SC is hosting a Spring Career Fair on Tuesday, March 14th 2017, 2PM-5PM. Networking and job application opportunities will be available with participating employers on site.

“Whether you’re career-ready now, or looking to continue your education, we hope you’ll join us at Miller-Motte’s Conway campus for this Career Fair. Many employers across a variety of industries will be here ready to introduce you to their companies,” said Chuck Gibbons, Campus Director at Miller-Motte Technical College. “Best of all, you can apply for open positions that day.”

Everyone in the community is invited to attend and will have the opportunity to tour the campus, explore the many exciting career training programs and learn about local business opportunities.

This Career Fair is free and open to the public. If you are an employer, and would like to have a vendor table at the event, please contact Michael CasaSanta at (843) 591-1138.