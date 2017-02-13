Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association to host 11th Annual Trio Dinner

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association will host the 11th Annual Trio Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel, the host sponsor.

The Trio Dinner is the culmination of a culinary arts mentorship program which pairs a professional chef with two students, one in high school and one in college. Each trio will showcase its unique cuisine. In addition to outstanding fare, the event will include live entertainment and a silent auction benefiting hospitality educational programming.

Designed to support and promote the hospitality industry’s culinary arts profession, the Trio Dinner offers each student a real-world experience by creating an original dish with the guidance of an executive chef. This event is very important to the Grand Strand culinary arts programs. A portion of the proceeds of the event go to MBAHA scholarship funds directed at Hospitality and Culinary education.

For more information, visit www.TrioDinner.org or call (843) 626-9668.

