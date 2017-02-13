Myrtle Beach police investigate after man forced to withdraw money from ATM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after officers received a report from a man who was taken to an ATM and forced by two men to withdraw money.

A police report says officers heard about a kidnapping incident Saturday around 3:11 p.m.

The victim told police he was eating with his family at Moe Moon’s restaurant when he said he was cold and went to get his jacket out of the car parked in the beach access at 8th Avenue North. According to the report, the suspects followed him to the car where one of the suspects lifted his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband.

The suspect made a comment saying “it looks like you have money and we want it,” and forced the victim to walk with them to the ATM at the corner of 9th Avenue North by the Ripley’s museum, the report says. The ATM was broken, so the suspects walked to the Circle K on King’s Highway and forced the victim to withdraw money from the ATM inside the store.

The victim says the suspects then made him get in a car parked at the gas pumps, that had a woman and a man inside that apparently knew nothing about what was taking place. Police say the car drove off and the man and woman dropped the victim off on the corner of Dunbar and Spivey where he walked to the police station.