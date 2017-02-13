North Myrtle Beach officials search for men who stole $340 in skateboards

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a shoplifting case.

According to a release from city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the two were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Waves Beachwear on Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach last Thursday.

The police report says one of the suspects took two long board style skateboards from a display and left the store without trying to pay for them. Police say they took $342 worth of skateboards and drove away in an older model black sedan.

Reports say the suspect that took the boards is a white male between the age of 17-24 with black hair, a mole on his right cheek, 5’8″, 190 pounds, and was wearing a Panama Jack sunhat during the incident. The driver of the black sedan was also a white male between the age of 17-24 with black hair, 5’8″, 150 pounds wearing a white bandanna around his head.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call North Myrtle Beach Public Safety at 843-280-5511.