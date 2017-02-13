SC Gang Association Training Conference

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Today is the first day of the South Carolina Gang Association’s annual training conference. The three-day conference brings together law enforcement officials from across the state to discuss new ways of identifying gang members and their crimes.

A variety of topics are up for discussion at the conference. Among them are dog-fighting, gangs in social media, courtroom testimonies, case studies, and human trafficking in gangs.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said this conference is a great time to network.

“If the officer has an investigation that carries them to a different city or a different part of the state, they have someone they can reach out to to assist them with that investigation,” said Lt. Crosby.

The association will also offer a class for those who want to be certified as gang specialists. The conference will be at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and lasts through Thursday.