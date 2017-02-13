SC woman found chained in shipping container to appear on Dr. Phil

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Missing South Carolina woman Kala Brown made national headlines after she disappeared near Spartanburg.

In the first of a two-part interview today on “Dr. Phil” she describes how she was kidnapped, locked in a metal storage container and chained by the neck.

Brown is quoted on the show’s website as saying, “No matter what he did to me, he did not break me. He cannot destroy me and I won.”

Brown is suing Kohlhepp, a former realtor, for personal injury. Charlie Carver’s estate is also suing Kohlhepp for wrongful death.

Deputies say Kohlhepp has confessed to killing 7 people, including Johnny and Meagan Coxie, Charlie Carver, and the four victims from the Superbike Motorsports in 2003.

Police say Kohlheppt is a serial killer.

